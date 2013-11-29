Black Friday Furniture- Hot Deals

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys at Hotel Surplus Outlet, a unique furniture liquidation operation, which offers a wide range of great furnishings to a broad audience of savvy furniture shoppers. Filed in: Morning News, News Topics: Viewer Info Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

