3 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Crash on 110 Freeway

Posted 4:45 PM, November 30, 2013, by and , Updated at 05:38PM, November 30, 2013
Three people were killed and four others were injured Saturday when a van crashed on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway northbound connector to the Golden State (5) Freeway, authorities said.

110-Freeway-Crash2

The van crashed on the connector from the 110 to the NB 5, Lincoln Heights, Nov. 30, 2013 (KTLA)

The collision happened just after midnight when a white van with seven people inside crashed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The deceased victims were identified as Abigail Romero, 19, of Lancaster; Abigail Estrella, 37; and Katie Davila, 12, according to Investigator Kristy McCracken of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The four survivors were transported to a local hospital, according to the LAFD. At least three of them were listed in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

All lanes on the freeway have since been reopened.