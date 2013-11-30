3 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Crash on 110 Freeway

Three people were killed and four others were injured Saturday when a van crashed on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway northbound connector to the Golden State (5) Freeway, authorities said.

The collision happened just after midnight when a white van with seven people inside crashed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The deceased victims were identified as Abigail Romero, 19, of Lancaster; Abigail Estrella, 37; and Katie Davila, 12, according to Investigator Kristy McCracken of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The four survivors were transported to a local hospital, according to the LAFD. At least three of them were listed in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

All lanes on the freeway have since been reopened.