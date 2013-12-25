ArcLight Hollywood Movie Theaters Evacuated

On one of the busiest film nights of the year, hundreds of people at a Los Angeles movie theater complex were evacuated after fire alarms interrupted their Christmas movie viewings.

The alarms went off at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard about 5:30 p.m., an employee said. By 6:20, guests were being allowed back into the theaters.

“Looks like it was a false alarm,” said employee Eric Corbin. “We’re still accepting purchases, and more than likely we’ll be up and running in the next half hour.”

Christmas Day is one of the busiest of the year for the ArcLight, where 14 theaters can seat several thousand movie-goers. Five new films opened there on Wednesday, including “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

