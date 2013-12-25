ArcLight Hollywood Movie Theaters Evacuated

Posted 7:02 PM, December 25, 2013, by and , Updated at 08:10PM, December 25, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

On one of the busiest film nights of the year, hundreds of people at a Los Angeles movie theater complex were evacuated after fire alarms interrupted their Christmas movie viewings.

arclight

Theatergoers stood outside the ArcLight Hollywood movie theater after an alarm sounded on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. (Credit: Olsen Ebright/KTLA)

The alarms went off at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard about 5:30 p.m., an employee said. By 6:20, guests were being allowed back into the theaters.

“Looks like it was a false alarm,” said employee Eric Corbin. “We’re still accepting purchases, and more than likely we’ll be up and running in the next half hour.”

Christmas Day is one of the busiest of the year for the ArcLight, where 14 theaters can seat several thousand movie-goers. Five new films opened there on Wednesday, including “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.