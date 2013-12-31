Sketch Released of Man Wanted in Fatal Marina Del Rey Shooting

Homicide detectives released a composite sketch Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Marina Del Rey apartment complex.

Patrick Odoikyene was shot and killed early Monday morning at the Shores apartments located in the 4200 block of Via Marina Court (map), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. His body was discovered just before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot.

The person in the sketch was described in a news release by the Sheriff’s Department as an African-American male between 5’10” and 6’1” tall, with a stocky or muscular build, a shaved head and a goatee. He is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

“He should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,'” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Lillienfeld or Detective Francis Hardiman of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or texting the letters TIPLA plus a tip to 274637. Tips can also be left through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.