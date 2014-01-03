Orca Family’s Visit to South Bay Captured on Video

This year’s whale-watching season has been pretty spectacular, especially off Redondo Beach, where one orca family’s visit to the South Bay was captured on video.

“One of the most outrageous killer whale encounters I’ve ever had in my life,” said Eric Martin, director of the Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach. “It was just an amazing, amazing encounter.”

Martin has spent his life tracking whales and other sea life.

A few days ago, Martin and some friends were boating off of Redondo Beach when they spotted a family of eight orcas.

“I’m talking about brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents. A matriarch runs the whole family,” Martin said.

This pod, known as CA51, is led by a mother who is between 35 and 50 years old, according to Martin.

One of the daughter whales left the group several years ago to start her own family, but Martin said she has returned to the group this year, with a few babies.

The family was spotted again on Thursday off Port Hueneme, according to the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Cetacean Society’s Facebook page.

The recent sightings marked the third year in a row the family has visited the region, the page stated in recounting a New Year’s Day sighting off Palos Verdes. Martin at that time saw a brand-new calf with the family.

Killer whale watchers said the pod was likely to make another visit to the area within a month.

