L.A. Times Travel Show- Explore All 50 States

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the site of this weekend’s L.A. Times Travel Show. Gayle learned more information about exploring within the United States. Filed in: Morning News, News Topics: Viewer Info Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

