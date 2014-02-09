6 Dead in Diamond Bar Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver

A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar on Sunday and was involved in a multi-vehicle collision that left six people dead, authorities said.

Olivia Carolee Culbreath, 21, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony manslaughter, according to a news release issued by the California Highway Patrol.

She remained hospitalized Sunday evening at USC Medical Center, where she was being treated for a broken femur and a ruptured bladder.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway north of Diamond Bar Boulevard, according to the CHP’s incident log.

Culbreath was driving a Chevrolet Camaro eastbound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle crashed head-on into a Ford Explorer before colliding with a Ford Freestyle, CHP spokesman Rodrigo Jimenez said.

Two women who were passengers in the Camaro died at the scene, according to Jimenez.

Three women and a man were ejected from unknown vehicles. One of those women and the man died at the scene. The other two women later died at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Three of the deceased victims have been identified, L.A. County coroner’s officials said. They are two 24-year-old women from the Inland Empire and a 47-year-old man. Their names were not immediately released.

An occupant of the Freestyle, 57-year-old Joel Cortez of La Puente, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators attempted to obtain a statement from Culbreath at the hospital, but were unable to do so due to her medical condition, authorities said.

“There is evidence of alcohol consumption,” Jimenez said.

A SigAlert was issued, and the westbound lanes of the freeway were blocked for hours after the crash. The SigAlert was cancelled around 1:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the CHP.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to contact the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office at 626-338-1164.

KTLA’s Tracy Bloom and Erin Myers contributed to this report.