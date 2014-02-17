Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda for Presidents Day at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. This video aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 17, 2014.
Presidents Day – Talk to the Presidents
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
