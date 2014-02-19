Pasadena Man, 18, Charged With Murder in Death of Girlfriend, 19

A Pasadena teen has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jonjon Crummie is seen in a photo released by the Pasadena Police Department.

JonJon Crummie, whose mother said he had just turned 18, faces a special allegation that he used a handgun in addition to the murder charge, the DA’s office announced.

Crummie is accused of killing Irais Acosta, 19, “in the bedroom they shared in his parents’ home” in Pasadena, according to the DA’s office.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Pasadena Superior Court, but officials there said the arraignment was moved to Thursday.

When Crummie was arrested Monday, his mother told KTLA he had no memory of the killing and became suicidal after realizing Acosta was dead.

“For whatever reason, he snapped,” Yvonne Lomeli said.

She took him to a Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where he was taken into custody Monday. Crummie had never been in trouble with the law before and had borrowed a gun for protection from Pasadena gangs, Lomeli said.