The creator of ‘Breaking Bad’ casts Kal Penn in a new CBS detective drama called ‘Battle Creek.’
‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Casts Kal Penn for an Upcoming Drama
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
‘Smallville’ Actress Arrested in Sex Trafficking Case Involving Cult-Like Group
-
‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Donates $2.5M to NPR, KPCC After Slamming Fox News
-
Guilty Plea Entered by One of 26 Defendants in 2017 Hazing Death of Penn State Fraternity Pledge
-
Torture on YouTube, Drugs in Jalapeño Cans Among Evidence U.S. Government Says It Has on ‘El Chapo’
-
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Arm Workout With Simone De La Rue
-
-
Steven Bochco, Innovative Producer Behind ‘L.A. Law,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 74
-
Bill Cosby’s Defense Team Calls Andrea Constand a ‘Con Artist’ as More Accusers Testify Than in Prior Trial
-
‘Ren & Stimpy’ Cartoon Creator John Kricfalusi Accused of Assault, Harassment: Report
-
‘Roseanne’ Reboot Canceled by ABC After Star’s Racist Twitter Rant Against Ex-Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett
-
Poll Finds Newsom Has Commanding Lead Over Cox in California Governor’s Race
-
-
Trump, Republicans Meet as GOP-Controlled House Prepares for Immigration Votes
-
Universal Studios to Unveil ‘Stranger Things’-Themed Maze for Halloween Horror Nights
-
Actor T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Calling in Fake Bomb Threat on Train