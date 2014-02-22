Crews Work to Restore Gas Service in Montclair After 5 Day Outage

About 1,000 homes and businesses in Montclair were without natural gas service for a fifth day, officials confirmed.

Crews arrived just after 6 .a.m. to work on restoring service to customers after leaks caused outages in the downtown area, according to the Southern California Gas Company.

Water service, which had been shut off t0 23 customers for three days due to a gas leak, was restored as of 11 a.m., the Monte Vista Water District said in a statement.

The problems were first reported Tuesday afternoon at the southwest corner of Palo Verde Street and Central Avenue, where a water main was leaking.

About 10:45 p.m., crews “noticed bubbles and the smell of gas emerging from the work area,” the water district said in a statement. They notified the gas company and vacated the area.

Crews identified a damaged gas pipeline and repaired it, after which they began the process of restoring service.