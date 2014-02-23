‘Gayle On The Go’ For Sunday, February 23

The Festival of Brides, the upscale bridal show who helped us with our “Daily I Do’s” is taking place today in Santa Monica. From high fashion bridal wear, ring collections and more it is sure to catch your eye. Miss Gayle Anderson has the details on this and more in today’s “Gayle On The Go’.
Festival of Brides @ 11am
Hotel Casa Del Mar
Shutters on the Beach
Santa Monica
www.festivalofbrides.com
The Festival of Brides – the upscale bridal show — is in Santa Monica. Event organizers says you can “ shop in sheer luxury for all your wedding celebrations.
This festival showcases engagement & wedding ring collections, high fashion bridal wear, men’s formal wear, celebrity event planners & designers, AND MORE!
Groom & Kennel Expo @ 8am
Pasadena Convention Center
300 East Green Street
Pasadena
www.groomandkennelexpo.com
Ever wonder what happens when you leave your dog at the groomer? Hmmm? Find out at the Groom and Kennel Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center.
See the nation’s top dog groomers compete in the World Cup Grooming Games!
KJLH Sunday Gospel Brunch @ 11am
The Chart House
231 Yacht Club Way
Redondo Beach
310 330 2290
kjlhradio.com
Feed your body and your soul at the KJLH Sunday Gospel Brunch at the Chart House in Redondo Beach.
Enjoy the music ministry of Jessica Reedy, Kesha Ealy, and Lettrice Lawrence.
A Memoir in Movement: Carmen De Lavallade Geoffrey Holder
California African American Museum
600 State Drive
Exposition Park
Los Angeles
213 744 7432 www.caamuseum.org
Salute and celebrate award winning dancers and choreographers Carmen de Lavallade and Geoffrey Holder are in the spotlight at the California African American Museum.
The talented team have been creating continuously since the 1940s.
Downtown Flea Los Angeles @ 10am
Historic Core of Downtown Los Angeles
On Third Street Between Spring & Main
Downtown Los Angeles
www.dtflea.com
Event organizers call this “THE BEST FLEA MARKET IN LOS ANGELES!”
The Downtown Flea features more than one-hundred vendors as well as DJs and food trucks.
23rd Annual International Los Angeles Photographic Art Exposition
L.A. Mart
1933 South Broadway, Second Floor
Los Angeles
www.photola.com
23rd Annual photo l.a. exhibition presents its widest collaboration of photography yet, exhibiting works dating from the 19th century to the most cutting edge contemporary photo-based art.
Known for its dynamic programming, photo l.a. will spearhead its exhibition with a unique series of lectures, roundtable discussions, and docent tours.
The Power of Photography The Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Century City
213 403 3000\
annenbergspaceforphotography.org
There’s more to see at the Power of Photography: National Geographic 125 Years. This exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography features the iconic magazine’s famous images as well as a dcoumentary. This is free to the public.
Healthy Living Holistic Expo 2014 @ 10am
Sheraton Gateway-LAX
6101 West Century Boulevard
Los Angeles
866 557 9557
www.eventbrite.com
The Healthy Living Holistic Expo at the Sheraton Gateway-LAX is a FREE event focused on Holistic/Alternative/Natural Health & Wellness.
Get health information from a variety of health practitioners and naturopaths, as well as information about supplements, health foods, gadgets, water purifiers, and more.
Sunday, March 9th
2014 ASICS LA Marathon
From Dodger Stadium to the Sea
(213) 542-3000
www.lamarathon.com
There is still time to register for this! The 2014 ASICS LA Marathon. It’s Sunday, March 9th!
Run 26.2 miles from Dodger Stadium to the sea in Santa Monica to challenge your fitness goals or donate and cheer for one of the official marathon charities.
