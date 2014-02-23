‘Gayle On The Go’ For Sunday, February 23

The Festival of Brides, the upscale bridal show who helped us with our “Daily I Do’s” is taking place today in Santa Monica. From high fashion bridal wear, ring collections and more it is sure to catch your eye. Miss Gayle Anderson has the details on this and more in today’s “Gayle On The Go’.

Festival of Brides @ 11am

Hotel Casa Del Mar

Shutters on the Beach

Santa Monica

www.festivalofbrides.com

The Festival of Brides – the upscale bridal show — is in Santa Monica. Event organizers says you can “ shop in sheer luxury for all your wedding celebrations.

This festival showcases engagement & wedding ring collections, high fashion bridal wear, men’s formal wear, celebrity event planners & designers, AND MORE!

Groom & Kennel Expo @ 8am

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

www.groomandkennelexpo.com

Ever wonder what happens when you leave your dog at the groomer? Hmmm? Find out at the Groom and Kennel Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center.

See the nation’s top dog groomers compete in the World Cup Grooming Games!

KJLH Sunday Gospel Brunch @ 11am

The Chart House

231 Yacht Club Way

Redondo Beach

310 330 2290

kjlhradio.com

Feed your body and your soul at the KJLH Sunday Gospel Brunch at the Chart House in Redondo Beach.

Enjoy the music ministry of Jessica Reedy, Kesha Ealy, and Lettrice Lawrence.

A Memoir in Movement: Carmen De Lavallade Geoffrey Holder

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

213 744 7432 www.caamuseum.org

Salute and celebrate award winning dancers and choreographers Carmen de Lavallade and Geoffrey Holder are in the spotlight at the California African American Museum.

The talented team have been creating continuously since the 1940s.

Downtown Flea Los Angeles @ 10am

Historic Core of Downtown Los Angeles

On Third Street Between Spring & Main

Downtown Los Angeles

www.dtflea.com

Event organizers call this “THE BEST FLEA MARKET IN LOS ANGELES!”

The Downtown Flea features more than one-hundred vendors as well as DJs and food trucks.

23rd Annual International Los Angeles Photographic Art Exposition

L.A. Mart

1933 South Broadway, Second Floor

Los Angeles

www.photola.com

23rd Annual photo l.a. exhibition presents its widest collaboration of photography yet, exhibiting works dating from the 19th century to the most cutting edge contemporary photo-­based art.

Known for its dynamic programming, photo l.a. will spearhead its exhibition with a unique series of lectures, roundtable discussions, and docent tours.

The Power of Photography The Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Century City

213 403 3000\

annenbergspaceforphotography.org

There’s more to see at the Power of Photography: National Geographic 125 Years. This exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography features the iconic magazine’s famous images as well as a dcoumentary. This is free to the public.

Healthy Living Holistic Expo 2014 @ 10am

Sheraton Gateway-LAX

6101 West Century Boulevard

Los Angeles

866 557 9557

www.eventbrite.com

The Healthy Living Holistic Expo at the Sheraton Gateway-LAX is a FREE event focused on Holistic/Alternative/Natural Health & Wellness.

Get health information from a variety of health practitioners and naturopaths, as well as information about supplements, health foods, gadgets, water purifiers, and more.

Sunday, March 9th

2014 ASICS LA Marathon

From Dodger Stadium to the Sea

(213) 542-3000

www.lamarathon.com

There is still time to register for this! The 2014 ASICS LA Marathon. It’s Sunday, March 9th!

Run 26.2 miles from Dodger Stadium to the sea in Santa Monica to challenge your fitness goals or donate and cheer for one of the official marathon charities.

Gayle, Gayle on the Go

KTLA 5 News

5800 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

323-460-5732

Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Also, Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: ktlagayle

So, what’s going on in your world? Let us know! Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is Tuesday 5pm.

Have a GREAT Sunday!

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.