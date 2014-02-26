14th Annual Brazilian Carnaval: World Cup 2014

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil is around the corner and L.A. is kicking off the celebration with the largest carnaval in the west coast.

14th Annual BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL: WORLD CUP 2014

When: Saturday, March 1, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: Club Nokia at L.A. Live – 800 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Tickets: Presale: $45 general & $67.50 preferred table seating.  At the door: $55 general & $77.50 preferred seating.

To purchase: (818) 566-1111 or visit the website

Food provided by
Brazilian Exotic Foods
(424) 222-6146

Ubatuba Acai Bowl
18641 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 708-7078

Brazilian Cocktails by Soyombo Vodka