The 2014 World Cup in Brazil is around the corner and L.A. is kicking off the celebration with the largest carnaval in the west coast.
14th Annual BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL: WORLD CUP 2014
When: Saturday, March 1, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Where: Club Nokia at L.A. Live – 800 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.
Tickets: Presale: $45 general & $67.50 preferred table seating. At the door: $55 general & $77.50 preferred seating.
To purchase: (818) 566-1111 or visit the website.
Food provided by
Brazilian Exotic Foods
(424) 222-6146
Ubatuba Acai Bowl
18641 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 708-7078
Brazilian Cocktails by Soyombo Vodka