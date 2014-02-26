The 2014 World Cup in Brazil is around the corner and L.A. is kicking off the celebration with the largest carnaval in the west coast.

14th Annual BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL: WORLD CUP 2014

When: Saturday, March 1, 2014 at 8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: Club Nokia at L.A. Live – 800 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Tickets: Presale: $45 general & $67.50 preferred table seating. At the door: $55 general & $77.50 preferred seating.

To purchase: (818) 566-1111 or visit the website.



Food provided by

Brazilian Exotic Foods

(424) 222-6146

Ubatuba Acai Bowl

18641 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana, CA 91356

(818) 708-7078

Brazilian Cocktails by Soyombo Vodka