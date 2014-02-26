Man With ‘Foot Fetish’ Preyed on Boys at Skate Rink, Records Allege

An employee of a Northridge roller rink with a self-described “foot fetish” told police he repeatedly took young boys into a maintenance room and had them remove their socks and rub their feet on his hands or face to sexually arouse himself, court documents allege.

Julian Christopher Flores, 19, said he engaged in that behavior at Northridge Skateland with about 200 boys over the course of a year, court records show. Flores’ statement to police came a day after one boy told his grandmother about an encounter in the maintenance room, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Following the interview at LAPD’s Devonshire Station, police seized his cellphone and laptop and found videos in which he instructed several “unknown minors” to remove their socks, the court documents allege. In one video, a boy asks, “Why would you let a 9-year-old who you hardly know, put their feet on your face?”

Flores, who no longer works at Skateland, has been charged with one count of false imprisonment and one count of an attempted lewd act on a child, court records state. He has pleaded not guilty.

