Dad Turns Homework Desk Into Mission Control Center

One dad may have just launched himself light-years ahead of all the others in the Father of the Year category.

Do-it-yourself expert Jeff Highsmith has created an amazing NASA-themed desk for his oldest son.

The desk includes dozens of buttons, knobs, switches and more than 500 LED lights, allowing his son to blast off homework boredom.

The one-of-a-kind control console closes up and works as a regular homework desk when it’s not in use.

The desk also incorporated an iPad with real audio clips from the Apollo 11 Mission.