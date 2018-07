A Lake Hughes woman managed to escape her SUV Friday just before it was surrounded by mud.

Sherrie Gillespie was driving to work when her SUV lost traction. Just moments after she left her SUV it was surrounded by a wall of mud.

The Lake Hughes area was placed under a mandatory evacuation order Friday afternoon because authorities said “the hill is coming down.”

Chris Wolfe reports from Lake Hughes for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Friday, Feb. 28, 2014.