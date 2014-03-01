While the foothills in Southern California were coping with mudslides and debris flows, the coastal communities faced different threats: rock slides, high surf and flooding. Kareen Wynter reports from El Segundo for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Saturday, March 1, 2014.
Storm Brings High Surf, Flooding Concerns Along SoCal Coast – Kareen Wynter Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
