Help Sought Finding Missing Woman, 60, in Need of Medication

A 60-year-old woman who suffers from a medical condition disappeared in Van Nuys early Thursday morning, now family members and police have asked the public for help in locating her.

Catalina Alvarado was last seen leaving an adult health care facility in the 8000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard (map) at about 4 a.m. on March 6, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division stated in a news release Friday.

Alvarado suffered from an unnamed medical condition and was in need of medication, according to the news release.

She was described by police as Hispanic with salt and pepper hair and a lazy eye.

Alvarado stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, white sandals and a beige beanie.

Anyone with information Alvarado’s whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD, Mission Division Detectives at 818-838-9800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (800-222-TIPS).

Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.