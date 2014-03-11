David Lazarus of the Los Angeles Times discusses CVS’ $29 million fine due to 37,000 lost pills, DMV’s hearing that will question the new driverless car, and how we are losing $105 million with the production of pennies.
Consumer Confidential: CVS Painkiller Thefts & Fines; Regulating Driverless Cars; Pennies Costing a Mint
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
