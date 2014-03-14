Father, 18, in Jail After Allegedly Biting Part of 1-Month-Old Son’s Nose Off

Police called to a Northern California home this week found a bloody scene: a “hysterical” mother and her 1-month-old baby who was bleeding profusely from the face.

Part of the child’s nose had been bitten off, Fairfield officers discovered.

The baby’s 18-year-old father, Joshua Cooper, was arrested. He allegedly “had bitten the child’s nose off out of frustration from the infant crying,” police said.

“It was a very unusual case. It’s disturbing. It was gruesome,” Fairfield police Sgt. Troy Oviatt told Sacramento station FOX40.

The incident was reported Thursday morning, when a “hysterical female” called police to say her child was bleeding from the nose, according to a news release sent out Thursday evening by the Fairfield Police Department. Fairfield is a small city between Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area (map).

The baby was taken to local then transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where doctors said the boy had a skull fracture, a brain hemorrhage and one-third of his nose “severed off,” according to the news release.

Police were investigating how the child sustained the skull fracture and brain hemorrhage. The baby’s 17-year-old mother, father and multiple other family members were present at the home when police responded.

Cooper was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and aggravated mayhem.

The baby was in stable condition, police said.