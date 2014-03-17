Larry King Talks Piers Morgan Leaving His Show

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Don’t miss the debut of Larry’s new show ‘Larry King at Bat’ tomorrow night at 7:00PM on Sportsnet LA. For more info, go to IndeedmyDodgers.com . Filed in: Entertainment, News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

