Jeff Bauman, Boston Bombing Survivor, Engaged and Expecting a Child

A man who lost both legs in the Boston Marathon attack is engaged to the woman he was waiting for at the finish line.

Jeff Bauman, 28, is also expecting a child this summer with fiancee Erin Hurley, 27, according to an announcement on his foundation’s Facebook page:

“We are so happy to share with you exciting news that has happened over the last few months…Jeff and Erin became engaged and are expecting their first child in the summer!!! Congratulations Jeff and Erin!!”

The posting did not reveal a due date for the child or a wedding date.

Bauman is credited with helping investigators identify the suspects in the April 15, 2013, double bombing.

The image of the maimed Bauman being led to safety by a man in a cowboy hat became one of the most memorable images of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack that killed three and injured more than 260 people.

A day after he woke up from two life-saving surgeries with no legs, he mustered the strength to describe bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev to law enforcement.

Tsarnaev’s younger brother, Dzhokhar, has pleaded not guilty to 30 federal charges related the bombings, including murder. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed when his brother ran over him as police were trying to handcuff him in a chase a few days later, authorities said.

Bauman announced in September that he will publish a memoir — titled “Stronger” — about his experiences at and since the marathon.

“The past months have often been difficult, but the support I’ve received from around the world, and especially from the people of Boston, has inspired me to set and achieve high goals,” he said in a statement released by Grand Central Publishing last year.

The book, which will be co-written by author Bret Witter, will be released to coincide with next month’s first anniversary of the bombings.