Alhambra High School Evacuated Due to Report of Gas Smell

Dozens of students were taken to an athletic field at Alhambra High School Tuesday morning after a gas smell was reported on campus.

The smell was believed to be coming from an office or classroom at the school located on 101 S. 2nd St. (map), according to Lt. Dan Rodriguez of the Alhambra Police Department.

All staff and students were taken to the track field while authorities worked to determine the source of the smell and whether it was safe to return to the classrooms, Rodriguez said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed emergency vehicles parked in front of the school.

Initial sweeps of the campus did not find anything that would indicate a critical or hazardous situation, according to Alhambra police.

The all clear was given for students to return to campus just after 10:00 a.m. Regular class schedules were expected to resume, according to Alhambra police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

