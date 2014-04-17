Hiker Escorted Out of Burbank Nature Center After Bobcat Scare

Authorities escorted a scared hiker out of a nature center in Burbank Thursday after she spotted a bobcat.

Adra Fenstermaker was hiking at the Stough Canyon Nature Center (map) when she said she got nervous and called police after seeing a bobcat.

The Burbank Police Department confirmed they were responding to the nature center, but did not provide further details.

Initial reports stated that a mountain lion may have been following a woman on the hiking trail.

“It wasn’t a mountain lion everybody, it was a very large bobcat,” Fenstermaker said.

The bobcat was about the size of a labrador, according to Fenstermaker.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed Fenstermaker being escorted down a trail by authorities.

She said officials told her it was normal for the bobcats to be out at this time of day and they don’t usually harm people.