Despite never being able to meet his biological father face to face, KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Chris Schauble says he’s found beauty in learning about his family history and visiting the gravesite of his late father who passed away in 1995. This video originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Chris Schauble Learns Biological Father’s Identity, Visits Gravesite
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Video Released as Detectives Search for Foster Child Abducted by His Biological Mother in Carson
-
Days Before Mother’s Day, Mother Pleads for Help in Solving 2007 Homicide of Her 19-Year-Old Son
-
Motorcyclist Injured in Baldwin Park Hit-and-Run
-
8-Year-Old Allegedly Abducted by His Biological Mother in Carson Brought to Police Station
-
Fourth of July Travel Expected to Break Records
-
-
Murrieta Woman Gets 2 Life Sentences in Torture, Abuse of 5-Year-Old; Boy’s Father Sentenced to 17 Years: DA
-
Thursday Forecast: Another Round of Hot Temps
-
Robert Kennedy’s Assassination 50 Years Later: Remembering the Terror, Disbelief and Sorrow, Much of It Experienced on Live TV
-
Fertility Doctor in Canada Fathered 11 of His Clients’ Children Without Their Knowledge, Lawsuit Alleges
-
Sci-Fi and Alien Buffs Gather at Pasadena Convention Center for Aliencon
-
-
Burrous’ Bites: Irrawaddy Taste of Burma
-
4 Found Dead in North Carolina, Including Father-Daughter Couple Charged With Incest, Their Baby
-
‘In His Valor, There is Hope’: Emotional Memorial Held for Long Beach Fire Captain Fatally Shot in the Line of Duty