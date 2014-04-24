Chris Schauble Learns Biological Father’s Identity, Visits Gravesite

Despite never being able to meet his biological father face to face, KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Chris Schauble says he’s found beauty in learning about his family history and visiting the gravesite of his late father who passed away in 1995. This video originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, April 24, 2014.