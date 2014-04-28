Lost Hiker Airlifted From Mountain Near Altadena After Search

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter rescue team hoisted a hiker to safety Monday morning, the day after he got lost in the mountain area above Altadena.

The hiker, initially described as a man in his 20s from Alaska, parked his SUV about 3 p.m. Sunday and set out from a trailhead at the Cobb Estate, near the intersection of East Loma Alta Drive and Lake Avenue (map), authorities said. About five hours later, he called 911 and said he was lost.

He was identified Monday afternoon as Daniel Marine of El Segundo, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He had few supplies with him, no flashlight and his cellphone battery died after calling the sheriff’s station, the release stated.

A total of 24 searchers were dispatched on the ground in an area highly trafficked by day-hikers. A helicopter was forced to turn back due to high winds on Sunday evening.

By 4:30 a.m., rescuers believed they were within 500 feet of the man in the Echo Mountain area, according to Capt. Richard De Leon of the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team.

“We’ve had voice contact with him, but the terrain is very rugged and he’s not on an established trail at this time,” De Leon said. “Finding his exact location and figuring out how we’re going to access him has been kind of a chore.”

The sheriff’s helicopter team was deployed about 6 a.m., and the hiker was spotted less than an hour later.

As the helicopter hovered overhead, a reserve deputy was lowered to the man’s location and fastened him with a harness. They were both hoisted to the chopper, which departed without incident.

Marine was located just north of Idlehour Campground in Eaton Canyon (map), and was airlifted to Farnsworth Park in Altadena, the news release stated.

The hiker was not injured, authorities said. He exited the helicopter after it landed and was seen walking unassisted to a nearby sheriff’s vehicle.