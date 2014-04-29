Random Fact Quiz with Twitter’s ‘UberFacts’

Kris Sanchez joined us live with a random fact quiz. Kris is the person behind Twitter’s ‘UberFacts’ (@uberfacts), which in two years has grown to have over 6.4 million followers on twitter. Kris puts out about 12-15 factoids a day that are designed to make you think, get attention, play off social relevance or just be good fillers in your twitter timeline.

For more information you can follow Kris Sanchez on Twitter @UberFacts or buy the app on iTunes.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2014.