Possible Human Remains Found in Pasadena: Police

Caltrans workers discovered bones that were possibly human in the exclusive Linda Vista area of Pasadena on Thursday, according to police.

The remains were found at about 1 p.m. while Caltrans workers were clearing brush near the freeway at San Rafael Avenue, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

The bones discovered in the brush were thought to be possible human remains, the release stated.

The county coroner’s office was responding, police said.

Linda Vista Avenue was closed to through traffic at Fern Drive, just north of the 134 Freeway.

The release said the discovery was made near the 210 Freeway, but the location given is at the 134 Freeway, about 1 mile west of where it turns into the 210 Freeway.