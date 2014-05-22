Possible Human Remains Found in Pasadena: Police

Posted 6:09 PM, May 22, 2014, by and , Updated at 10:55AM, May 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Caltrans workers discovered bones that were possibly human in the exclusive Linda Vista area of Pasadena on Thursday, according to police.

remains

Evidence markers and caution tape showed the area were investigators were examining possible human remains in Pasadena on May 22, 2014. (Credit: KTLA)

The remains were found at about 1 p.m. while Caltrans workers were clearing brush near the freeway at San Rafael Avenue, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

The bones discovered in the brush were thought to be possible human remains, the release stated.

The county coroner’s office was responding, police said.

Linda Vista Avenue was closed to through traffic at Fern Drive, just north of the 134 Freeway.

The release said the discovery was made near the 210 Freeway, but the location given is at the 134 Freeway, about 1 mile west of where it turns into the 210 Freeway.

 