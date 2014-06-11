Amazing Video Captures Shark Swimming By Paddleboarders in Manhattan Beach

A local professional photographer captured some incredible footage of an apparent young great white shark swimming alongside paddleboarders off of Manhattan Beach earlier this week.

Bo Bridges, who has lived in the area for the past 14 years, shot the video on Monday morning after he spotted the juvenile shark while he was out paddleboarding with his friends.

The shark was about 100 feet off of the coast of Manhattan Beach, he said.

“Once you see it, your knees kind of go weak if you’re on a paddle board…the fear hits first, and the excitement kind of gets to you too, and then the curiosity as well, so you just start to follow them a little bit,” Bridges told KTLA.

Bridges, an avid surfer and paddleboarder, told KTLA he has been seeing sharks in the area for the past year.

“They were here quite often last summer and fall, then they seemed to disappear for a bit. And then I heard they were kind of back the other day,” he said.

Bridges decided he would try and get a closer look.

“I paddled out on Sunday morning, and it was the first thing I saw. And then Monday morning…I paddled out…and we ended up running into them again, and I was like, ‘I have to go back and get my camera.’”

Bridges captured about 4 minutes worth of video of the shark using a camera attached to an automated drone that he flew over the water.

The video clearly shows the young shark clearly swimming alongside two paddleboarders.

Bridges said it was the first time he documented a shark.

“I always wanted to do that,” he said. “I’ve thought about it, but I didn’t think I’d be able to capture it.”

KTLA’s Wendy Burch contributed to this report.

Click here for more on Bo Bridges Gallery in downtown Manhattan Beach.