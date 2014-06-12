Morning clouds were expected to burn off quickly on Thursday as we get set for warm a nice day across Southern California. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s forecast on June 12, 2014.
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Warm
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Thursday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Ahead of Weekend Cooling
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny, Warm Conditions in Store
-
Thursday Forecast: Another Round of Hot Temps
-
Monday Forecast: Warm Conditions With Slightly Below Average Temps
-
Thursday Forecast: Partly Cloudy and Breezy Before Weekend Warming
-
-
KTLA Weather: Kacey Montoya’s Warm Saturday Forecast
-
Monday Forecast: Comfortable Ahead of Midweek Warming
-
Friday Forecast: Warmer Conditions Expected Over Weekend
-
Thursday Forecast: Slight Cooling Trend Through the Weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Comfortable Near the Coast With Warmer Temps Inland
-
-
Tuesday Forecast: Coastal Clouds With Hot Inland Temps
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and Windy With About Average Temps
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto Forces Alabama, Florida, Mississippi to Prepare for States of Emergency