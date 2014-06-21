1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Fullerton

Posted 6:45 AM, June 21, 2014, by , Updated at 07:18AM, June 21, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Three people were hospitalized in unknown conditions and a motorcyclist died after a crash in Fullerton on June 21, 2014. (Credit: OnScene)

A motorcyclist died and three people were transported to a hospital after a crash in Fullerton early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Walnut Ave. and South Lemon Street, Fullerton Fullerton Police Lt. Andrew Goodrich said.

A Harley Davidson was believed to have slammed into a Nissan Sentra as the car made a left turn.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Three people in the Nissan were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments