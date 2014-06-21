1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Fullerton
A motorcyclist died and three people were transported to a hospital after a crash in Fullerton early Saturday morning.
The collision occurred around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Walnut Ave. and South Lemon Street, Fullerton Fullerton Police Lt. Andrew Goodrich said.
A Harley Davidson was believed to have slammed into a Nissan Sentra as the car made a left turn.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.
Three people in the Nissan were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
3 comments
C.Fuentes
Is there any update on this incident? I know she was to appear in court June 24th, 2014.
C
I read online she was realeased on 100,000 bail and this was her fourth DUI !!!! And to top it of manslaughter charges have been dropped !!??
c.fuentes
I heard the charges were dropped as well…. where did you read that?