1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Fullerton

A motorcyclist died and three people were transported to a hospital after a crash in Fullerton early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Walnut Ave. and South Lemon Street, Fullerton Fullerton Police Lt. Andrew Goodrich said.

A Harley Davidson was believed to have slammed into a Nissan Sentra as the car made a left turn.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Three people in the Nissan were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.