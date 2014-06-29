Driver Dies After Vehicle Crashed into Parked Car in Montebello

One man died and two other people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked car in Montebello Sunday morning, according to the Montebello Police Department.

A man died in Montebello after a car crashed into a parked vehicle on June 29, 2014. (Credit: OnScene)

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. near North Garfield Avenue and West Madison Avenue (map), department Lt. Michael Bergman said.

A vehicle with three passengers was traveling southbound on North Garfield Avenue when it lost control and slammed into an unoccupied parked car, Bergman said.

The driver died at the scene.

The passengers were in unknown condition.

Both directions of North Garfield Avenue between West Madison Avenue and Whittier Boulevard were closed due to an investigation as of 6:30 a.m.

