Shooter at Large After Opening Fire on Man in Echo Park

A shooter was at large after opening fire on a man in Echo Park Tuesday morning, police said.

A jogger near the 1300 block of Glendale Boulevard (map), just north of the Sunset Boulevard overpass, heard someone yelling and notified authorities at about 8:18 a.m., according to Joel Morales of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police found a man in his 30s on the ground with a single gunshot wound, Morales said.

He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to Morales.

Police were still searching for the shooter.