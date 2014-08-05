Monkey Impounded After Biting Woman Outside Riverside County Pizza Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Riverside County woman surrendered three monkeys to authorities on Tuesday after one of the exotic pets apparently bit someone outside a pizzeria, officials said.

The biting incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Antonious Pizza on Beaumont Avenue, Riverside County Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in a news release.

The 35-year-old victim suffered a laceration to one of her forearms and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Welsh.

Wendelin Ringel, the owner of the monkey, surrendered the capuchin Tuesday afternoon to Animal Services officers and Fish & Wildlife wardens, Welsh said.

The monkey would be quarantined for six months to determine if it was carrying the rabies virus.

Additionally, two other monkeys Ringel owned -- a second capuchin and a tamarin -- were also taken away and impounded because the Cherry Valley woman could not produce the special permit needed to legally own them, according to Welsh.

Ringel may be able to retrieve the monkeys, however, if she obtains the permit, he added.