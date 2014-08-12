× Lancaster Man Charged After Allegedly Being Filmed Abusing Dog (Warning: Graphic Video)

A Lancaster man was charged Tuesday with felony animal cruelty after allegedly being caught on video abusing his 6-month-old dog in front of his home.

Robert Emmett Martin was arrested Saturday after cellphone video taken by a bystander was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The video showed a shirtless man yanking the dog up in the air by the leash, prompting a yelp from the pet. He could then be seen throwing the dog into the middle of the street.

Lindsey Cooks, who recorded the video, told KTLA that when he asked the man to stop, he began hurling racial slurs at him.

The pit bull, named Daisy, was being cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Martin has pleaded not guilty and was due back in court on Aug. 22, according to the release.

If convicted as charged, he faced a maximum of three years in jail.