A couple of degrees cooler today, with a cooling trend expected to continue through the rest of the week. Henry DiCarlo has the Southern California forecast for Sept. 2, 2014.
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Ahead This Week
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
