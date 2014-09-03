Authorities Release Surveillance Video of Stabbing at Rancho Cucamonga 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In hopes of identifying two men wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 7-Eleven clerk in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities Wednesday released surveillance video of the incident.

The attack occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Baseline Road, police said.

The video shows the victim, identified as 45-year-old Tansel Kucukseyhan, standing in front of the convenience store when he is approached by two men, one of whom is on a bicycle.

One of the assailants lunges toward the clerk, who doubles over. The victim then runs away as the other men flee.

The stabber is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, and wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The bicyclist is said to be Hispanic, in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white tank top, black pants and had a green backpack.

Officers who responded to the scene found Kucukseyhan in the parking lot “suffering from major stab wounds,” according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Kucukseyhan told police he had been stabbed during a robbery. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit, authorities said. He remained in stable condition Wednesday.

In interviews, customers at the store Sunday evening said the clerk was well-liked by local residents.

Kucukseyhan “is a really nice guy. He hasn’t been in this country that long,” said Monique Dobalina. “He always wants to talk about everything. He’s just funny, too, and he’s helpful.”

She expressed surprise “that anybody would do anything harmful to Tansel, because I think he pretty much knows everybody that frequents the store.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga police at 909-477-2800, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

KTLA’s Tracy Bloom contributed to this report.