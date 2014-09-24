Spider Pavilion & Blue Moon Diamond Exhibits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles to take a look at the SPIDER PAVILION and BLUE MOON DIAMOND exhibits at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM).

The SPIDER PAVILION is open at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County until Sunday, November 2nd. The SPIDER PAVILION is an open-air landscaped area on the museum’s South Lawn, where spiders freely spin their spectacular webs for all to see.

Inside the SPIDER PAVILION, visitors can examine more than 300 free-range spiders, such as the giant wood spider, the golden silk spider, jewel garden spiders and common orb spiders, in a comfortable, safe, and immersive environment. This year’s Pavilion will showcase several tarantulas and eight-eyed jumping spiders. Knowledgeable staff are onsite to guide your experience and answer questions.

Visitors are encouraged to spend some quality time in the programming area before entering the SPIDER PAVILION. There they can learn about spiders and see cases containing special rarely displayed specimens from the museum’s living collections. In addition, the museum offers special spider programs that will help engage the visitor with the exhibit.

Special ticketed admission applies to the SPIDER PAVILION. Tickets are sold in half-hour intervals throughout the day at a rate of $5 for adults, youth and seniors, and $3 for children. Museum members receive FREE admission, but require a timed ticket. Same day tickets at the door are first come, first served at any Museum admissions desk or at the SPIDER PAVILION itself. The Pavilion is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last tickets sold at 4:30 p.m. Please note: Since the SPIDER PAVILION is an outdoor special exhibit at NHM, it is subject to closure at any time due to inclement weather.

Those with arachnaphobia may want to opt to view the BLUE MOON DIAMOND at the Gem Vault instead. The BLUE MOON DIAMOND is a 12-carat and internally flawless diamond that has been categorized as an extremely significant find. It is one of the newest and rarest stones currently in the world due to its unique color, clarity, and size. Cut from a 29.6-carat rough, the BLUE MOON DIAMOND is fashioned in a cushion-cut shape.

The stone was found in the Cullinam mine, northeast of Pretoria, South Africa, which is known for discovering some of the most recognized blue and color diamonds in the world. The BLUE MOON DIAMOND is on loan to the NHM from Cora International, a world leading manufacturer and supplier of white and fancy colored diamonds. Visitors can view the BLUE MOON DIAMOND in person at the NHM and learn more about the stone.

General admission to the NHM is $12 for adults, $9 for students (with valid ID) and seniors (62+), and $5 for children (3-12). Children 2 and under are admitted FREE of charge. Member tickets are FREE. For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

The NHM is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Museum is closed on New Year’s Day (January 1), Independence Day (July 4), Thanksgiving Day (4th Thursday of November), and Christmas Day (December 25). Parking is available in the NHM Car Park for $10, cash only and across the street in Exposition Park's Lot 3 for $10, cash only. Both are located in Bill Robertson Lane, north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, south of Exposition Boulevard and east of Vermont Avenue.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County serves nearly one million families and visitors annually, and is a national leader in research,

exhibitions, and education. The Museum was the first dedicated museum building in Los Angeles, opening its doors in 1913. It has amassed one of the world's most extensive and valuable collections of natural and cultural history with more than 35 million objects, some as old as 4.5 billion years.

