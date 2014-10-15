× Adelanto Boy, 8, Found in Victorville After Being Reported Missing

An 8-year-old Adelanto boy who was called “critically missing” was found safe at a friend’s home in Victorville after an active search Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Albert Frank Jr. was reported missing about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by a family member.

He had last been seen Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jonathan Street and White Avenue in Adelanto (map). The area is a residential neighborhood off U.S. 395.

There was no indication the boy had run away, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller said. The boy has never run away in the past, she said.

Frank Jr. was described as a 4-foot tall, 60-pound African-American boy with dark brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray/blue plaid shorts and gray Vans shoes.

The boy was found safe at a friend’s home in Victorville, according to Sheriff’s Department officials at a command post in Adelanto.

Anyone with information was asked to immediately call 911 or Sheriff’s Departmetn dispatch at 760-956-5104. Callers wishing to remain anonymous were urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or at wetip.com.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.