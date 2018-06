× Best of: Fix Your Weak WiFi Signal

Solutions for weak WiFi signal at home

Weak WiFi can be frustrating, but there are gadgets that can help.

NEVER MISS ANOTHER TECH REPORT – LIKE RICH ON FACEBOOK!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we first brought you this story, the response was huge.

The solution was simple but effective: an affordable, plug and play like device from Amped wirelessly called High Power Wi-Fi Range Extender.

This time, we have some more solutions.

Gadgets mentioned:

Amped Wireless High Power Wi-Fi Range Extender

NETGEAR - Wi-Fi Booster for Mobile Range Extender

Powerline Network Adapters