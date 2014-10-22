The Petersen Moves to the Reagan

Posted 9:01 AM, October 22, 2014, by and , Updated at 02:47PM, October 22, 2014
Gayle Anderson was live in Simi Valley at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum for the installation of the exhibit AMAZING AUTOMOBILES: THE ULTIMATE CAR EXHIBIT, a partnership with the Petersen Automotive Museum, which will run through May 1st, 2015.

The exhibit is separated into themed galleries: Hollywood Gallery, History, and Heads of State.

The Petersen Museum is closed for a one year renovation project.

Amazing Automobiles: The Ultimate Car Exhibit
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

 

 