The Petersen Moves to the Reagan

Gayle Anderson was live in Simi Valley at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum for the installation of the exhibit AMAZING AUTOMOBILES: THE ULTIMATE CAR EXHIBIT, a partnership with the Petersen Automotive Museum, which will run through May 1st, 2015.
The exhibit is separated into themed galleries: Hollywood Gallery, History, and Heads of State.
The Petersen Museum is closed for a one year renovation project.
Amazing Automobiles: The Ultimate Car Exhibit
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
