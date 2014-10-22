The Petersen Moves to the Reagan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Simi Valley at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum for the installation of the exhibit AMAZING AUTOMOBILES: THE ULTIMATE CAR EXHIBIT, a partnership with the Petersen Automotive Museum, which will run through May 1st, 2015.

The exhibit is separated into themed galleries: Hollywood Gallery, History, and Heads of State.

The Petersen Museum is closed for a one year renovation project.

Amazing Automobiles: The Ultimate Car Exhibit

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

