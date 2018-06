Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cabin where Christopher Dorner hid out after shooting two San Bernardino Sheriff`s deputies has been torn down.

No trespassing signs have been put up, but that hasn't stopped the curious from seeking out the spot where the former LAPD officer made his last stand.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014.