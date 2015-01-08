× Body Discovered in Big Bear Lake Amid Search for Missing Irvine Woman

A recovery operation was underway in Big Bear after a woman’s body was found floating in the lake during an aerial search of the area Thursday morning, authorities said.

Search and rescue personnel responded to the south shore of the lake after 10 a.m. and confirmed the woman was deceased, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The discovery was made amid an ongoing search for 35-year-old Lisa Ann Cimbaluk, whose car was located in Big Bear nearly a week after she was reported missing.

The snow-covered vehicle was found at the Woodland Trailhead in Fawnskin (map) on Sunday, authorities said. Rescuers had been concerned because of the frigid overnight temperatures in the area, according to Jodi Miller of the Sheriff’s Department.

Cimbaluk was last seen at her Irvine home on Dec. 29. She was reported missing by family members a day later.

Foul play was not suspected in Cimbaluk’s disappearance, according to Irvine police.

The deceased woman’s identity has not been confirmed yet, and authorities have not said whether they believed the body was that of Cimbaluk.

In addition to confirming the identification, the Coroner would also determine how the woman died, according to the sheriff’s release.

No further information was available.