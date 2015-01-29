United Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ontario After Passengers Report Burning Smell

Posted 10:24 AM, January 29, 2015, by and , Updated at 02:10PM, January 29, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A United Airlines flight headed from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Ontario when passengers reported a burning smell in the cabin Thursday morning.

A passenger submitted this photo to KTLA of people getting off United Flight 1187 following an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015.

A passenger submitted this photo to KTLA of people getting off United Flight 1187 following an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015.

United Flight 1187 -- a Boeing 757 -- had left LAX and was near Ontario when the emergency was reported just before 9 a.m., according to Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor of the FAA.

Passengers near the rear of the plane complained of a burning smell about 25 minutes into the flight.

Moments later, the captain told passengers they would need to make an emergency landing.

Instead of returning to LAX, the plane diverted to nearby Ontario International Airport where it made a safe landing and was examined, according to Harold Johnson, a representative for LAX.

One of the passengers tweeted about the experience.

Passengers were taken off the plane and sent to Terminal 2, Johnson said.

Hours later, passengers were seen returning to the plane to get the carry-on luggage they were asked to leave in order to get off the plane quickly following the landing.

The airline was expected to provide another plane for passengers who wished to continue on to Dulles Airport.

 