United Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ontario After Passengers Report Burning Smell

A United Airlines flight headed from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Ontario when passengers reported a burning smell in the cabin Thursday morning.

United Flight 1187 -- a Boeing 757 -- had left LAX and was near Ontario when the emergency was reported just before 9 a.m., according to Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor of the FAA.

Passengers near the rear of the plane complained of a burning smell about 25 minutes into the flight.

Moments later, the captain told passengers they would need to make an emergency landing.

Instead of returning to LAX, the plane diverted to nearby Ontario International Airport where it made a safe landing and was examined, according to Harold Johnson, a representative for LAX.

One of the passengers tweeted about the experience.

We just made an emergency landing in Ontario CA. @united flight 1181 was smoking in the cabin and cock pit. We are safe but shaken up. — TMP (@toddpalmerton) January 29, 2015

Passengers were taken off the plane and sent to Terminal 2, Johnson said.

Hours later, passengers were seen returning to the plane to get the carry-on luggage they were asked to leave in order to get off the plane quickly following the landing.

The airline was expected to provide another plane for passengers who wished to continue on to Dulles Airport.