This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video LA DanceSport Club

6015 Reseda Blvd

Tarzana, Ca 91356 LA DanceSport Club specializes in competitive Latin and Standard ballroom training for all ages. Childrens group classes for ages 3 and up. Private lessons for adult couples. First class is always free, come in or call today! (213) 280-2632 Filed in: Morning News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email