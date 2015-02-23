Video Shows Two People Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea

Posted 10:48 AM, February 23, 2015, by , Updated at 01:01PM, February 23, 2015
A man and a woman were swallowed by a sinkhole just moments after stepping off a bus in South Korea.

Video showed the two people exiting the bus and walking across a patch of tiles, which suddenly gave way beneath them.

As other passengers looked on, the man and woman disappeared into a sinkhole nearly 10 feet deep, CNN reported.

Both were treated at an area hospital, but they were not seriously injured, according to CNN.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated the man and woman fell into a sinkhole on a station platform after stepping off a train. The story has been updated to reflect the change.