Monitor Texts, Calls, Social Media With TeenSafe

The co-founder of TeenSafe, Ameeta Jain joined us live to talk about the leading iPhone and Android monitoring service for parents. TeenSafe allows parents to monitor their child’s device activity without modification, uncovering their text messages, location, web browsing history, contacts, call logs and social media activity through a secure, online account. TeenSafe founders created this service because nothing else like it was on the market and they wanted to be able to protect their own children. For more information on TeenSafe, click HERE.