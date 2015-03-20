San Bernardino Woman, 22, Who Was Reported Missing Was Not Held Against Her Will: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly two weeks after the “suspicious” disappearance of a San Bernardino woman, she was found in L.A. in good physical condition and reunited with family after agreeing to return with detectives, police said Friday.

Sahray Barber, 22, was last seen leaving her apartment on March 9 in the 1500 block of West Northpark Boulevard (map), Lt. Rich Lawhead of the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release at the time.

Police quickly called the disappearance “suspicious,” primarily because some of her belongings were found in bushes near the complex and the fact that she lived across the street from Cal State San Bernardino, where a string of crimes, including an attempted sexual assault and kidnapping, were recently reported.

There was no indication of a struggle, investigators said.

Police said Sunday there were two “persons of interest” in the case, but did not provide further details.

Barber's father called police on Thursday and said his daughter had contacted him. She said was in the Los Angeles area in "some sort of shelter," Lawhead said Friday. Detectives went to her and she agreed to return with them.

She was safe and was not involved in any criminal situation, Lawhead said. There were "extenuating circumstances," he said, declining to go into detail.

"She wasn't being held against her will," the lieutenant said. "She does claim to have seen herself on TV."

Witnesses who were interviewed in the case had misled investigators, Lawhead said. Police were seeking answers from those witnesses, who could be held accountable for "thousands and thousands of dollars" spent in overtime, he said.

A San Bernardino police news release stated investigators were "happy to report a good ending to a very serious case.”

In an email to a KTLA reporter, the woman's father, Stephen Barber, asked for news media to respect the family's privacy and allow law enforcement to continue its investigation "unhindered."

"God has righteously answered all of our prayers in guiding Sahray back to us," Stephen Barber wrote. "For this we are ecstatic and so very thankful."

KTLA's Anthony Kurzweil contributed to this article.