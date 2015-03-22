× Orange County Tutor Faces 16 Years in Prison, Multiple Charges After Allegedly Helping Students Cheat

A 29-year-old tutor accused of helping a group of Corona del Mar High School students change their course grades is facing additional felony charges.

The Orange County district attorney’s office charged Timothy Lance Lai on Friday with 16 additional felony counts of computer access and fraud. Lai had already been charged with one felony count of second-degree commercial burglary and four felony counts of computer access and fraud, according to court records.

If convicted, the 29-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and four months in jail.

At a pretrial hearing Friday in Orange County Superior Court in Newport Beach, Lai pleaded not guilty to all charges.

