Parents and teachers held a rally Monday morning for a Brentwood teacher accused in a lawsuit of making racist remarks. Eric Spillman reports from Brentwood for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, March 23, 2015.
Rally Held in Support of Brentwood Teacher Accused of Making Racist Remarks
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
